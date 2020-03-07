Fiction
“Victim 2117: a Department Q Novel,” Jussie Adler-Olsen; “Long Range: a Joe Pickett Novel,” C.J. Box; “Dark Queen Waiting,” P.C. Doherty; “The Big Lie: a Jack Swyteck novel,” James Grippando; “The Fifth Avenue Story Society,” Rachel Hauck; “Last Girl Standing,” Lisa Jackson; “Trace Elements,” Donna Leon; “The Princess Plan,” Julia London; “The Heartless: a Bruno Johnson Novel,” David W. Putnam; “The Numbers Game,” Danielle Steel.
Nonfiction
“Stop the Pain: the Six to Fix,” Scott Hannen; “The Splendid and the Vile: a Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz,” Erik Larson; “The Great Pretender: the Undercover Mission that Changed Our Understanding of Madness,” Susannah Cahalan; “They Don’t Represent Us: Reclaiming Our Democracy,” Lawrence Lessig; “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators,” Ronan Farrow; “Palm Beach, Mar-a-Lago, and the Rise of America’s Xanadu,” Les Standiford; “Astro Poets: Your Guides to the Zodiac,” Alex Dimitrov and Dorothea Lasky; “Acid for the Children: a Memoir,” Flea; “Genuine Fakes: How Phony Things Teach Us About Real Stuff,” Lydia Pyne; “Into the Storm: Two Ships, a Deadly Hurricane, and an Epic Battle for Survival,” Tristram Korten.
