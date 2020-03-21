The Culpeper County Library is closed from March 17 to March 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic. So this week, there is no list of new titles for readers.
“It is with great reluctance and heavy hearts that a decision has been made to close the Culpeper County Library and its meeting room during this time period to help protect our wonderful patrons, staff and volunteers from the spread of COVID-19,” Library Director Greg Grunow and the Culpeper County Library Board said in a statement Monday. “The health and safety of our patrons, staff and volunteers is of paramount importance.”
The library’s website, www.cclva.org, remains available 24/7 and has many wonderful resources including e-books, e-audio books, streaming video, educational and research databases.
The library’s book drop remains open for returns.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to seeing everyone safe and healthy in the near future,” said Nancy Delaney, the library’s technical services & collection development coordinator.
