The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution on Saturday, June 13, honored the original Culpeper Minutemen of 1775 and anticipated Flag Day, which fell on Sunday, during a ceremony at the Culpeper Minutemen Monument in Yowell Meadow Park.
The site in the town of Culpeper is near where the Minutemen mustered in 1775 prior to marching to the Revolutionary War battles of Hampton and Great Bridge.
The Daughters of the American Revolution erected the monument.
The Culpeper group’s ceremony included more than 34 participants representing two SAR societies, six SAR chapters, three DAR chapters and one Children of the American Revolution society. Twenty color guardsmen presented the colors and six musket men fired volleys during the ceremony.
