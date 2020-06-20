Members and friends of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution gather Saturday in Yowell Meadow Park in anticipation of Flag Day, which fell on Sunday. Pictured are Color Guardsmen (from left) Dave Cook, Dale Corey, Michael Dennis, Pat Kelly, Paul Christensen, Clayton Robinson, Leman Duncan, Sean Carrigan, Virginia SAR Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner, Tom Hamill, Virginia SAR President Bill Schwetke, Jim O’Kelley, Nathaniel Poe, Blake Branche, Eric Robinson, Bailey Friedman, Chip Daniel and Marc Robinson. Not pictured is Culpeper Minutemen President Charles Jameson.