As the coronavirus spreads across the country, the Salvation Army is helping kids deal with their cabin fever and providing families with safe access to sweets and entertainment.
“The Salvation Army is very active in providing food, commodities, and Boxes of Fun for isolated children,” said Lt. Jared Martin, commanding officer of the Salvation Army of the Virginia Piedmont. His group of the national nonprofit organization serves Culpeper, Orange and Fauquier counties.
Each Box of Fun contains art supplies, board games, activity sheets, candy, and children’s devotions.
Volunteers built the boxes on Thursday, and Lt. Rachel Martin delivered them Thursday to the first group, children who participate in the Salvation Army’s weekly program, Youth Downtown.
This week, families in need will be able to pick up boxes of fun from local Salvation Army pantries while supplies last.
The Culpeper pantry is in the Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service is at 133 East Culpeper St., next to Uncle Elder’s BBQ, and is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Warrenton pantry and store at 62 Waterloo St. are open Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Salvation Army pantries provide free food and commodities to clients one-on-one, which is helpful to people who would like to avoid a crowd. The group’s social worker cleans the client area every hour, Martin said.
To help financially, people can give online at VirginiaSalvationArmy.org/VAPiedmont.
To donate new children’s art supplies, food or commodities, take your donation to the Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service in Culpeper or its Family Store in Warrenton.
To volunteer, call or email Yina Caver at540-349-8076 and Yina.Caver@uss.salvationarmy.org.
As are a number of ministers in the Culpeper area, Martin is live-streaming his worship services at 11 a.m. at Facebook.com/SalvationArmyCulpeper
He said he plans on streaming the whole service until at least April 23, when Virginia’s limit on public gatherings of 10 persons or more is set to expire.
The Culpeper Ministerial Alliance, of which Martin is president, will meet virtually on Wednesday morning to discuss their latest plans. Some of its members are using Zoom to hold their online meetings.
The alliance is considering doing a united live-streamed service soon, he said.
