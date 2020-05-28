Nearly everything this year has been without precedent. Now, Culpeper County high schools’ in-person graduations will be, too.
Eastern View High and Culpeper County High will hold appointment-only, time-slotted graduation ceremonies for each student in mid-June, the schools have announced. Eastern View will hold its graduation June 15-17, and Culpeper County High on June 15-19. (Eastern View’s rain dates are June 18-19.)
Pressed by students’ jobs, military duty, college plans and the stresses of the global coronavirus pandemic, Culpeper County Public Schools opted last week to schedule individual ceremonies instead of the traditional mass public gatherings.
The plans crafted by the school division’s staff heed public health and safety guidelines from Gov. Ralph Northam, officials said.
Their unique approach will give students “the priceless opportunity” to stride across an outdoor graduation stage to receive their diploma, be applauded, and celebrate the lifetime milestone with their families, Culpeper High Principal Daniel Soderholm told students’ parents in a letter.
Professional photographers will capture each student’s big moment, and it also will be streamed live and archived for retrieval, Soderholm said.
The county School Board discussed the staff proposals during its May 18 work session, which was held virtually, and let administrators proceed.
School Board member Marshall Keene was the lone member to object, expressing optimism that the schools could hold typical graduations, or something similar, by mid-July.
“I would rather wait and plan a typical graduation then fall back to the lesser if we didn’t meet the governor’s orders!” he told the Star-Exponent that night. “I know we wouldn’t get 100 percent participation, but some definitely would want to participate.”
School Board members had several opportunities during the work session to direct staff to take a different direction, and the board chose not to, School Board Chairwoman Michelle North said Thursday.
“Hoping the governor’s phasing would proceed to allow a larger gathering in mid- to late July seemed overly optimistic,” she said. “Our graduates want to move on with their lives, with their plans for the future.”
The school division decided not to wait until a decision is made on Phase 2 of Virginia’s reopening, when the commonwealth will loosen restrictions and social gatherings. The second phase probably will allow for social gatherings of no more than 50 people.
On Thursday, Northam said current coronavirus trends are “encouraging” but Virginia needs more data before further reopening. The earliest for Phase 2 would be June 5, he said.
The Culpeper and Eastern View classes of 2020 were declared high school graduates of Virginia during televised virtual graduations on May 15 and 16. They turned their tassels, but while surrounded by family in their homes, not in their schools’ football stadiums.
In describing plans for the in-person graduation ceremonies, School Board Chairman Michelle North—on behalf of the School Board—lauded the graduates for their hard work, perseverance and many accomplishments.
“Culpeper’s seniors overcame a decidedly uncommon end to their senior year and are better prepared than many previous high school graduates with the flexibility and resilience they have gained during this uncharted time,” North said. “There is no doubt 2020’s graduates will do Culpeper proud as they move forward with their plans to enter the workforce and military or continue their education in trade schools, community colleges or universities.”
“We would have loved to have real graduations,” North said in an interview. “But the school division can’t have several thousand people in its stadiums. That’s not allowed by the state, and it would be unsafe.”
Teachers, administrators and School Board members wanted to ensure that Culpeper County recognized students’ hard work to earn graduation before students were consumed by new jobs or military service and all the future holds for them, she said.
“We want to give them everything we can” in the way of a graduation ceremony, however different it may be from the normal pre-COVID custom, she said.
The Virginia Department of Health and Culpeper County Emergency Operations Center reviewed both high schools’ plans, and recently approved them, North said.
Each individual ceremony will be limited to the graduate and five guests to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus, which doesn’t present obvious symptoms in most people.
Everyone will have to have an appointment to be present at a specified time. The schools’ campuses will be closed to everyone except those with appointments. No one else will be allowed on site.
For the safety of staff, graduates and families, public restrooms will not be available at the graduation and staff members won’t be able to handle the phones or cameras of graduates or their family members.
Each senior is being mailed a letter detailing the specific plan and schedule for them.
General details, with maps and Frequently Asked Questions documents, have been posted on each school’s website.
Culpeper County High graduates with questions about the plan should call the school’s graduation coordinator, Mrs. Rachel Wolfe, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 540-717-4463.
Eastern View graduates can call 540-717-8391 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“This year, we are facing some of the most unique and unforeseen circumstances in recent history,” Culpeper County High Principal Daniel C. Soderholm wrote graduates. “We have collaborated with Louisa County Schools to use (social-distancing) plans and resources that made their unique graduation a success. Our team at CCHS remains committed to providing a unique and memorable experience for our CCHS Class of 2020.”
“While this year’s Graduation ceremony certainly does not resemble graduation ceremonies of the past, what an opportunity we have to create a legacy that is entirely unique to this year’s senior class!” Eastern View Principal Felix Addo wrote graduates. “The challenge we face each day is to make the best out of every situation we encounter, and I know this community will rise to the task! I know that our Cyclone Nation will come together and make this a graduation that will never be forgotten!”
Each school has also scheduled times that graduates without caps and gowns can buy them, and days when underclassmen can turn in school uniforms, textbooks, musical instruments and Chromebooks they’ve had with them since Virginia closed all schools in mid-March.
