A Locust Grove man faces a maximum of 1,660 years in prison after a jury found him guilty on Friday of 161 counts of possessing child pornography.
Ryan Matthew Champlin, 38, had pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was a registered sex offender when he moved to Lake of the Woods in 2018 as a result of a 2013 conviction in Salt Lake City, Utah for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Last year, local investigators found hundreds of digital images on a thumb drive belonging to Champlin depicting very young children in sexually explicit poses or conduct, according to a news release from the Orange County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. The evidence was key in determining the defendant’s guilt during a three-day trial this week in Orange County Circuit Court.
The jury recommended a 1,245-year prison sentence and $100,000 fine. Judge Dale Durrer returned Champlin to custody pending formal sentencing on June 23.
It was on Jan. 11, 2019 that Orange authorities received information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about a possible child pornography case that was occurring in the county.
The case was assigned to Orange County Sheriff’s Lt. Becky Jones, who is part of the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children division. Her investigation traced the IP address utilized to upload the child porn to an address in Lake of the Woods. Capt. Brad Darnell assisted with the case prosecuted by Orange County Commonwealths Attorney Diana O’Connell and Deputy Attorney Kate Fitzgerald.
