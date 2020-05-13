2020 State of the Community today on ZoomThe Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will host the 2020 State of the Community event starting at 9 a.m. today, May 13 on Zoom. Like most programs these days, a focus will be on the pandemic and local impacts.
Dave Groot of Windstar Technologies, Inc. signature event sponsor, will speak about technology. Paige Read with the Culpeper Department of Tourism & Economic Development will speak about economic growth and recovery.
Chris Smythers, president of Merchants Grocery, will talk about the supply chain. Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins will talk about public safety and there will be a presentation from Culpeper Medical Center about community health and wellbeing.
Health Foley with the Association of Social Work Boards will address corporate citizenship and effects on nonprofits.
Culpeper County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tony Brads will discuss public school response to COVID-19.
Chamber President Jeff Say will give opening and closing remarks. There will be a Q&A after the presentations.
Admission to the Zoom meeting is $25 for chamber members and guests. Upon registration, meeting information will emailed to attendees. To sign up, contact amy@culpeperchamber.com
Empowering Culpeper food distribution May 16
Empowering Culpeper, an all-volunteer food distribution program of People Incorporated, will host its next USDA food distribution this Saturday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Culpeper County Sports Complex.
“We will continue to serve our Culpeper community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Empowering Culpeper program executive, Cherry Vanneman, in a statement.
Empowering Culpeper volunteers will follow social distancing protocols and conduct a drive-through distribution with families asked to remain in their cars.
Shuttle buses for food distribution recipients who do not have transportation will be provided by Virginia Regional Transit. The bus will shuttle recipients between the Target bus stop and sports complex.
The Culpeper County Sports Complex is located at 16348 Competition Drive. Cars are encouraged to enter the complex from Jonas Road off Rt 666, Greens Corner Road.
For more information, contact Empowering Culpeper at empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
2020 state Memorial Day Ceremony virtuallyThe Virginia Department of Veterans Services recently announced the 2020 Commonwealth Memorial Day Ceremony, usually held in Richmond, will instead be presented as a virtual event to honor Virginia’s fallen heroes.
The half-hour ceremony will be broadcast and livestreamed at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25 from the Virginia War Memorial Shrine of Memory. The ceremony will feature live and recorded content from the Virginia War Memorial and the state veterans cemeteries.
The public is encouraged to tune into the live broadcast on WTVR-TV CBS6, the livestream on Facebook.com/virginiaveteransservices or Facebook.com/virginiawarmemorial.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, public Memorial Day Ceremonies will not be held this year at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond or at the state veterans cemeteries in Amelia, Dublin, and Suffolk.
However, the grounds of the Virginia War Memorial and the state veterans cemeteries will be open to visitors, subject to the current COVID-19 social distance rules and guidelines.
At the cemeteries, an American flag will be posted on all gravesites and the Avenue of Flags will line cemetery roadways from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Memorial Day. For information see, www.dvs.virginia.gov.
“VDVS deeply regrets that it cannot hold public Memorial Day ceremonies this year to honor the thousands of heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our Commonwealth and our Nation. This decision was made to conform to current state emergency orders to protect the health and well-being of veterans, families, participants, staff members, and others who normally attend these ceremonies. The pubic is invited and encouraged to participate in the virtual ceremony which will focus on honoring our Nation’s and our Commonwealth’s heroes who died in service” according to a statement.
Loneliness and the Pandemic— Why worry?Join Pastor Brad Hales at 7 p.m. every Wednesday on Facebook Live for Bible Study on “Scripture and the Pandemic.”
The topic for tonight, May 13, is, “Worry,” also known as concern, anxiety or agony. WOW! That’s a lot to handle on your own, says Pastor Brad. But what does God say about worry in Scripture?
Matthew 6:27-28 reads, “And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life? And why are you anxious about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin, yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these.”
Join the study and view previous week recordings at @culpeperlutherans on Facebook. For information, contact socialmedia@culpeperlutherans.org.
