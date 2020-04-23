Virtual Neighborhood Watch meeting tonight
The Culpeper Police Department will host its first-ever Combined Neighborhood Watch Meeting at 7 p.m. tonight, April 23 on the PD Facebook page.
The virtual meeting will include a livestream Q&A session with Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten focused on local impacts of COVID-19.
Police Chief Chris Jenkins will also share about the PD’s activities during the pandemic and there will be remarks from Mayor Michael Olinger. Questions for Ooten can be submitted in the comments section of the live stream broadcast.
Low-cost medical clinic opens in CulpeperLifestyle Physicians is now operating a medical clinic for low-income residents in its offices at 571-B James Madison Highway, next to Payne Pools and the new Verizon office in the town of Culpeper.
Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, according to a recent news release from Dr. Sagar Verma with Lifestyle Physicians, specializing in obesity and wellness. The new clinic is for uninsured adult patients in the Culpeper area. It will focus on diagnosing and treating common conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, infections, cough cold and other ailments. The clinic will also provide follow-up care.
Initial services in the Culpeper clinic include medical consultation and evaluation with Dr. Verma for $50. The clinic will offer common laboratory tests like complete blood count, liver function, thyroid function, diabetes test, cholesterol tests, and urinalysis for $10-$15 each.
It will also be able to provide limited prescription medications at an extremely low cost on site. The clinic will not assume the role of a primary care provider for any patients. The clinic will also not be able to provide any prescriptions for narcotics or pain management. A bilingual staff is available.
For information, see lifestylephysicians.com or on Facebook.
Tractor Supply to hire 5,000 workersTractor Supply Company is taking additional steps it is taking to protect the health and safety of its team Members and customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The store is now offering online ordering and contactless curbside pickup and inside the store, is promoting social distancing and the employee use of personal protective equipment, according to a recent news release.
The company announced it would immediately hire more than 5,000 full-time and part-time employees across its nearly 1,900 stores in 49 states and eight distribution centers. Potential applicants can go to TractorSupply.jobs.
Tractor Supply has introduced numerous benefit enhancements for its current employees, including a $2/hour raise, at least through May 9, 100 percent coverage of COVID-19 medical treatment and waiver of cost-sharing for any type of telehealth visit. Store managers received a $1,000 one-time bonus and support employees $500.
The company also donated $500,000 to the Tractor Supply Employee Assistance Fund to assist employees most impacted by COVID-19. It established the Tractor Supply Company Foundation with a donation of $1.5 million committed to the growth and development of rural areas with an initial focus on COVID-19 recovery efforts, according to the release.
