Drive-by food pantry
Iglesia Bethel Casa De Dios y Puerta del Cielo is holding a drive by food pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. this Saturday, May 16 at the church, 15040 Jats Drive in Brandy Station (Next to Rice Tire). No reservation is needed, but supplies will be limited to two families per vehicle. The church currently has enough to service 300 families.
Despensa al Auto. Se le sirve en orden de llegada. Suficiente comida para 300 familias. No es necesario registrarse. Este sábado 16 de mayo de 1 p.m. a 3 p.m. Ubicación Iglesia Bethel Casa de Dios y Puerta del Cielo 15040 Jats Drive Brandy Station (al lado de Rice Tire). ¡Pasa la voz!
Unity Baptist Church
Unity Baptist Church will be holding Facebook live services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday at its page, ubcva.culpeper.
All are welcome to logon for an uplifting service giving all honor to the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Come experience the blessings God has given. The church is located at 128 W. Culpeper St. in downtown Culpeper. Guests are welcome to drop by though there is a limit on churchgoers per order of the governor at this time.
The Rev. Leonard Morton Jr. is Senior Pastor with assistant pastors, Dr. Uzziah Harris, Minister Nelson Page and Minister Marcus Ellerbe
Wayland women hosting toiletry supply drive for SAFE
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Women’s Auxiliary is sponsoring, in partnership with Services to Abused Families, the collection of travel/sample size toiletry items such as toothpaste/brushes, soap, shower gel, powder, hand sanitizer, shampoo, conditioner, lotion and deodorant.
All items must be small and able to fit four to six toiletries in a half-gallon or gallon size plastic freezer bag. Donations can be dropped off or given in a drive-thru 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 22 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville.
Need donations picked up? Contact 540/987-3340 or 540/661-2013 to arrange pickup no later than Wednesday, May 27.
Since stay at home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a rise of domestic violence incidents across the country, including in local communities. To support people who have to leave their homes in crisis, these items will be a blessing at this difficult time.
New Bible study: ‘Hope for the Older Adult’
The Rev. Brad Hales, pastor at Reformation Lutheran Church, has written a new Bible study for senior citizens.
Hales is director for Aging Ministry & Congregational Renewal for the North American Lutheran Church. The Bible Study has been released online and to all churches in the NALC. Access the document at https://www.culpeperlutherans.org/hp_wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Hope-For-The-Older-Adult.pdf
Thursday Zoom Bible Study & Fellowship
Reformation Lutheran Church is now hosting Thursday morning Bible Study at 11 a.m. on Zoom with Pastor Brad. The series will focus on “Vocational Discipleship: Renewal for the Individual and Church.” A study guide is available on the church web site.
The church is also hosting Thursday Night Zoom Fellowship Hour with pastor and friends from 7 to 9 p.m. as well as Friday morning Bible study at 10 a.m. based on 1 Peter. Wednesday Night Zoom Youth Group for grades 7-12 takes place at 8:30 p.m.
For Zoom info, contact the church at 540/825-1376 or info@culpeperlutherans.org
Culpeper Presbyterian Church
During this unprecedented time, Culpeper Presbyterian Church is meeting for Sunday School via Zoom. To be added to the Zoom invite for a particular class for information, contact Katherine Ayers at culpeperkatherine@gmail.com. Zoom invites will be emailed close to the class time.
Sunday Schedule: 8:45 a.m.—Footsteps led by Roy Walker; 9:30 a.m.—Worship—on the Church You Tube channel—culpresby videos; 10:30 a.m.—Elementary Grades K—5—led by Janice Mayhugh and Katherine Ayers; 11:00 a.m.—Faith and Fellowship led by Gregg Harpine and Tripp Butler; Noon- Jr High—led by Ashton Harpine and also at noon—Sr. High—led by Katherine Ayers
Community livestream service
A Livestream Worship Service is held at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Pastors, choirs, and others from Culpeper area churches and the community participate at https://culpeperbaptist.org/watch-live .
Church services and activities at Culpeper Presbyterian
In compliance with state and Presbytery guidelines, gatherings of 10 or more are suspended until June 10, unless the current “stay at home” order is rescinded earlier by the governor.
Therefore, there will be no gatherings for worship services through June 10. The Session and committees will continue to function, handling all necessary business; they will be using email for discussion, or, when necessary, gatherings under 10 in number.
Culpeper Baptist Zoom meetings
Culpeper County Baptist Church is hosting various weekly meetings on Zoom so congregants and the community can stay together.
Here is the list of the Zoom meetings: Ruth Class at 2 p.m. on Sundays; Prayer Group at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and at 3 p.m. Fridays; Youth Group meets at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays; 20-Something Group at 7 p.m. on Thursdays; Grief Share at 5 p.m. on Sundays and Stephen Minister Training at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
The church also hosts Sunday worship at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live.
Culpeper United Methodist Church
Culpeper United Methodist Church is live streaming services at 10 a.m. Sundays at culpeperumc.org. All in-person services and events are cancelled through June 13.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
The pastor at St Luke Lutheran Church is hosting Sunday worship services at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook.
Beulah Baptist Church
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Rixeyville, will not gather at its physical location due to pandemic.
Pastor Kenneth Pitts will host Wednesday Night Bible study at 7:00 p.m., studying the Book of Leviticus. Call 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
Sunday online worship service is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Pitts will deliver a message. Use assigned conference call number or to participate by Zoom call 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting number.
Culpeper Church of Christ
The Culpeper Church of Christ is livestreaming services online. Sermons will be given at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays and at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The church live streams services at culpeperchurchofchrist.org and on YouTube.
Mountain View Community Church
The sermon topic for this Sunday, May 17, is “Ephesians—From Death to Life: The Prayer.” The service will be offered at 10 and 11:30 a.m. on the church’s website, mountainviewcc.net, or Facebook page, @mountainviewcc .
