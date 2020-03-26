Wellspring Practice Manager Crystal Short posts a sign outside the medical establishment on Creativity Drive Monday afternoon. Short said that while the office is holding drive-through screening for regular cold and flu ailments, they wantthe public to know that it is not screening for COVID-19.
