The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Memorial Day holiday travel period. Lane closures will be lifted from noon Friday, May 22 to noon Tuesday, May 26.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
Business Route 15 (Remington Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.
Route 15 (James Madison Highway)—Resurfacing operations from Carver School Lane to the Route 29 interchange. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway)—Resurfacing operations on the off-ramp from southbound Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) to Route 15 and the on-ramp from Route 15 to southbound Route 29. Ramps closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Friday.
(UPDATE) Route 15/29 (James Monroe Highway/James Madison Highway)—Mowing operations from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway)—Mowing operations from the Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) to the Rappahannock County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Route 211 (Lee Highway)—Intersection improvements at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect workers in the median and intermittent left-turn lane closures during off-peak travel times. Anticipated completion June 19.
Route 229 (Rixeyville Road)—Resurfacing operations from Route 685 (Chestnut Fork Road) to Route 611 (Waterford Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Waterloo Bridge—Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Fauquier County
Interstate 66—Bridge work in both directions over Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in Delaplane. Expect shoulder closures in both directions and intermittent flagging operations on Route 55 underneath both bridges.
Business Route 15 (Remington Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.
Business Route 15/17/29—Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass):
• Acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal temporarily closed. All southbound traffic, coming from Warrenton, temporarily using traffic signal to access Route 15/17/29.
• Expect nighttime lane closures in both directions for installation of signs.
• Expect intermittent daytime lane closures.
Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass)—Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):
• Northbound: Intermittent nighttime lane closures
• Southbound: Intermittent lane closures from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day
• Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.
(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway)—Mowing operations from Route 17 (Marsh Road) to the Prince William County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(NEW) Route 17 (James Madison Highway/Winchester Road)—Mowing operations from Warrenton to Interstate 66. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Route 55 (John Marshall Highway)—Replacing multiple pipes between the Warren County line and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway)—Mowing operations from the Culpeper County line to Warrenton. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(NEW) Route 602 (Rogues Road)—Resurfacing operations between Route 605 (Dumfries Road) and the Prince William County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Route 643 (Meetze Road)—Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.
Route 651 (Sumerduck Road)—Utility work under VDOT permit from Remington to Route 654 (Normans Ford Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.
Route 767 (Tenerife Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Temporary road to be installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late June.
Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road)—Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Waterloo Bridge—Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.Orange County
Route 20 (Constitution Highway)—Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.
(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway)—Resurfacing operations between Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 600 (Mount Sharon Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Route 635 (Greenwood Road)—Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.
Rappahannock County
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway)—Mowing operations from Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) to the Page County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
