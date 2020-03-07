The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
Business Route 15 (Remington Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.
Waterloo Bridge—Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Fauquier County
(NEW) Interstate 66—Westbound ditch cleaning operations between mile marker 28.9 and mile marker 14.8. Right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Interstate 66—Work on the shoulder. Eastbound right shoulder closed at mile marker 30 Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Business Route 15 (Remington Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.
Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass)—Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):
• Expect intermittent nighttime lane closures
• Expect intermittent daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29
• Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.
(UPDATE) Route 635 (Hume Road)—Multiple pipe replacements between Route 730 (Stillhouse Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). Road closed to through traffic between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
(NEW) Route 643 (Meetze Road)—Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.
Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road)—Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Waterloo Bridge—Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Orange County
(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway)—Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 745 (Airport Road) and Route 775 (Intertrans Road). Expect workers on the roadway shoulders in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway)— Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations and shoulder closures for initial project tasks starting Wednesday.
(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail)—Shoulder repairs from Gordonsville to the Greene County line. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
