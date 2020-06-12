The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.
Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Fauquier County
(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge work in both directions over Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in Delaplane. Expect daytime lane closures and shoulder closures in both directions and intermittent flagging operations on Route 55 underneath both bridges.
(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 16 and mile marker 23. Expect slow moving vehicles on both shoulders.
Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.
Business Route 15/17/29 – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass):
• Acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal temporarily closed. All southbound traffic, coming from Warrenton, temporarily using traffic signal to access Route 15/17/29.
• Expect intermittent daytime lane closures.
Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):
• Northbound: Intermittent nighttime lane closures
• Southbound: Expect lane closures anytime between 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day
• Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions
Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.
Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Remington to Route 654 (Normans Ford Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.
Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Temporary road to be installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late June.
Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Orange County
Route 15 (East Gordon Avenue/North Main Street) – Resurfacing operations between Coniston Manor Drive and the Gordonsville Circle. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Sunday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.
Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Resurfacing operations between Route 646 (Lovers Lane) and Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Sunday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Resurfacing operations between Route 646 (Lovers Lane) and Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Sunday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.
Rappahannock County
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations in both directions between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and the Page County line. Expect mobile, right lane closure and be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.