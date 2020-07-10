The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper County
Business Route 15 (Remington Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.
(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway)—Intersection improvements at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). New offset left turn lanes to open July 14. Crossover closed during signal work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists on Route 229 or drivers exiting the business at Route 211 will need to use the median crossovers immediately east and west of Route 211 for U-turns. Through the end of the month, expect workers in the median and intermittent left-turn lane closures during off-peak travel times.
(UPDATE) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway)—Roadside maintenance from Route 647 (Algonquin Trail) to Route 3 (Germanna Highway). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(NEW) Route 606 (Novum Road)—Pipe replacement between Route 607 (Cabin Road) and Route 608 (Oakland Road). Road closed to through traffic Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Use alternate routes.
Waterloo Bridge—Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Fauquier County
Interstate 66—Bridge work in both directions over Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in Delaplane. Expect shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations on Route 55 underneath both bridges.
(NEW) Interstate 66—Various maintenance operations:
• Ditch cleaning operations. Right shoulder closed in both directions from mile marker 27 to mile marker 35 Monday through Friday.
• Roadside maintenance from mile marker 14.8 to mile marker 36.7. Mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• Pavement marking from mile marker 14.8 to 26 and from mile marker 28.6 to 31. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday.
Business Route 15 (Remington Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.
(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road)—Pipe installation. Right shoulder closed between Route 836 (Harpers Run Road) and Route 668 (Savannah Branch Road) Monday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
(NEW) Route 29 (Lee Highway)—Traffic sensor work from just south of Route 676 (Riley Road to Route 215 (Vint Hill Road). Expect alternating, northbound lane closures from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 13-19.
Route 643 (Meetze Road)—Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Follow traffic controls.
Route 651 (Sumerduck Road)—Utility work under VDOT permit from Remington to Route 654 (Normans Ford Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.
Warrenton Southern Interchange—Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Interchange is partially open to traffic. Use caution while traffic adjusts to new traffic pattern.
• Temporary detour via Meetze Road: Crews have begun constructing the ramp from the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project connecting to the acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal. While the ramp is under construction, motorists on the east (Lord Fairfax Community College) side of the project intending to go south on Route 15/17/29 toward Opal will be temporarily detoured via northbound Route 15/17/29 to Route 643 (Meetze Road) to southbound Route 15/17/29.
• Expect intermittent lane closures on southbound Route 15/17/29 from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. the following day and on northbound Route 15/17/29 from 10:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. the following day.
Waterloo Bridge—Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Orange County
Route 20 (Constitution Highway)—Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.
(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway)—Roadside maintenance between Route 600 (Kendall Road) and Route 628 (Clifton Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway)—Roadside maintenance between the two entrances to Route 741 (Lafayette Drive). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(UPDATE) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway)—Roadside maintenance from Route 20 (Constitution Highway) to the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 635 (Greenwood Road)—Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.
Rappahannock County
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway)—Mowing operations from Sperryville to the Page County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic until Aug. 28. Use alternate routes.
