The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
Business Route 15 (Remington Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.
(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway)—Resurfacing operations from Carver School Lane to the Route 29 interchange. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Waterloo Bridge—Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Fauquier County
Interstate 66—Westbound resurfacing operations between mile marker 21 to mile marker 18.5 (Delaplane to Markham). Expect alternating lane closures Sunday through Friday from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Interstate 66—Debris removal operations in both directions between mile marker 15 and mile marker 17.5. Expect vehicles on the right shoulder Monday through Friday.
Interstate 66—Work on the shoulder. Eastbound right shoulder closed at mile marker 30 Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Business Route 15 (Remington Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.
Route 15 (Lee Highway)—Roadside maintenance in both directions from Cedar Run Drive to the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass)—Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):
• Expect intermittent nighttime lane closures
• Expect intermittent daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29
• Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.
(NEW) Route 602 (Rogues Road)—Resurfacing operations from Route 605 (Dumfries Road) to Academic Avenue. Expect lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(NEW) Route 604 (Burwell Road)—Resurfacing operations from Route 605 (Dumfries Road) to Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road). Expect lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Route 643 (Meetze Road)—Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.
(NEW) Route 698 (Obannon Road)—Resurfacing operations from Route 17 (Winchester Road) to Kenthurst Lane. Expect lane closures Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(NEW) Route 776 (Landmark School Road)—Resurfacing operations from Route 629 (Bull Run Mountain Road) to the Loudoun County line. Expect lane closures Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road)—Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Waterloo Bridge—Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Madison County
(NEW) Business Route 29 (Main Street)—Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway)—Resurfacing operations from the Culpeper County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(NEW) Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road)—Shoulder repairs from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to the Greene County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Orange County
(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway)—Resurfacing operations near Gordonsville traffic circle. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday.
(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway)—Inspection of bridge over Mine Run. Expect lane closures Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Route 20 (Constitution Highway)—Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.
Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike)—Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Route 655 (Weyburn Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(NEW) Route 619 (Sunnyside Road)—Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 624 (Tower Road) and Route 692 (Old Lawyers Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 635 (Greenwood Road)—Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.
Rappahannock County
(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike)—Roadside maintenance between Route 231 (F T Valley Road) and the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Route 612 (Old Hollow Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over the North Fork Thornton River. Road closed to through traffic. Follow posted detour. Anticipated completion April 24.
