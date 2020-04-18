The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
Business Route 15 (Remington Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.
Route 15 (James Madison Highway)—Resurfacing operations from Carver School Lane to the Route 29 interchange. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(NEW) Route 617 (Raccoon Ford Road)—Pipe replacement between Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 652 (Cedar Grove Road). Road closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Use Route 652 as detour.
(NEW) Various Routes—Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the routes listed below:
• Route 1022 (Brenridge Drive)
• Route 1026 (J Bren Court)
• Route 1027 (Trey Compton Court)
• Route 1104 (Rolling Hills Drive)
• Route 1112 (East Court)
• Route 1120 (Pelham View Drive)
• Route 1121 (Hawthorne Avenue)
• Route 1122 (Ivy Lane)
• Route 1123 (Sweetwater Court)
• Route 1131 (Springfield Circle)
• Route 1132 (Old Village Court)
• Route 1133 (Lindsay Court)
Waterloo Bridge—Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Fauquier County
(NEW) Interstate 66—Bridge work in both directions over Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in Delaplane. Expect daytime lane closures in both directions.
Interstate 66—Debris removal operations in both directions between mile marker 16 and mile marker 27.5. Expect vehicles on the right shoulder Monday through Friday.
Business Route 15 (Remington Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.
(UPDATE) Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass)—Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):
• Northbound: Intermittent nighttime lane closures
• Southbound: Intermittent lane closures from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day
• Expect intermittent daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29
• Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.
(NEW) Route 17 (James Madison Highway)—Shoulder work in both directions between the town of Warrenton and Route 699 (Merry Oaks Lane). Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(NEW) Route 29 (Lee Highway)—Drainage work between Route 674 (Old Alexandria Turnpike) and Route 1045 (Mongoose Court). Southbound right lane closed Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway)—Replacing multiple pipes between the Warren County line and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Route 604 (Burwell Road)—Resurfacing operations from Route 605 (Dumfries Road) to Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road). Expect lane closures Monday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Route 643 (Meetze Road)—Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.
Route 698 (Obannon Road)—Resurfacing operations from Route 17 (Winchester Road) to Kenthurst Lane. Expect lane closures Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Route 776 (Landmark School Road)—Resurfacing operations from Route 629 (Bull Run Mountain Road) to the Loudoun County line. Expect lane closures Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road)—Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(NEW) Route 1439 (Ashley Drive)—Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Waterloo Bridge—Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Madison County
Business Route 29 (Main Street)—Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway)—Utility work under VDOT permit near Liberty Trail. Two-way traffic maintained via lane shifts. Follow traffic controls Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Route 15 (James Madison Highway)—Resurfacing operations from the Culpeper County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail)—Pipe work at Estes Lane. Expect alternating northbound lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike)—Resurfacing operations from the Orange County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday.Orange County
Route 15 (James Madison Highway)—Resurfacing operations near Gordonsville. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday.
Route 20 (Constitution Highway)—Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.
(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail)—Pipe installation between Route 607 (Carpenters Mill Road) and Route 644 (Burnley Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike)—Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Route 655 (Weyburn Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Route 635 (Greenwood Road)—Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.
Rappahannock County
Route 612 (Old Hollow Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over the North Fork Thornton River. Road closed to through traffic. Follow posted detour. Anticipated completion April 24.
(NEW) Route 612 (Old Hollow Road)—Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Thursday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.