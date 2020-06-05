The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
Business Route 15 (Remington Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.
Route 15 (James Madison Highway)—Pavement marking operations from Carver School Lane to the Route 29 interchange. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 229 (Rixeyville Road)—Pavement marking operations from Route 685 (Chestnut Fork Road) to Route 611 (Waterford Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Waterloo Bridge—Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Fauquier County
(UPDATE) Interstate 66—Bridge work in both directions over Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in Delaplane. Expect shoulder closures in both directions and intermittent flagging operations on Route 55 underneath both bridges.
(NEW) Interstate 66—Inspection of the bridges over Broad Run in both directions between Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) and Route 698 (Obannon Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Interstate 66—Mowing operations between mile marker 14.8 and mile marker 36. Expect slow moving vehicles on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(NEW) Interstate 66—Traffic camera maintenance at mile marker 31. Westbound right shoulder closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
(NEW) Interstate 66—Mowing operations between mile marker 14.8 and mile marker 36. Expect slow moving vehicles on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(NEW) Interstate 66—Pavement patching operations at the locations listed below:
• Eastbound between mile marker 15 and mile marker 16.5. Right lane closed Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Eastbound between mile marker 32.5 and mile marker 36. Right lane closed Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Westbound between mile marker 27 and mile marker 23.6. Right lane closed Thursday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Westbound between mile marker 18.5 and mile marker 15. Right lane closed Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Business Route 15 (Remington Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.
Business Route 15/17/29—Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass):
• Acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal temporarily closed. All southbound traffic, coming from Warrenton, temporarily using traffic signal to access Route 15/17/29.
• Expect nighttime lane closures in both directions for installation of signs.
• Expect intermittent daytime lane closures.
(UPDATE) Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass)—Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):
• Northbound: Expect lane closures at night for bridge work
• Southbound: Expect lane closures anytime between 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day for bridge work
• Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions
(UPDATE) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway)—Replacing multiple pipes between the Warren County line and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Route 643 (Meetze Road)—Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.
Route 651 (Sumerduck Road)—Utility work under VDOT permit from Remington to Route 654 (Normans Ford Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.
Route 767 (Tenerife Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Temporary road to be installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late June.
Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road)—Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Waterloo Bridge—Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Orange County
(NEW) Route 15 (East Gordon Avenue/North Main Street)—Resurfacing operations between Coniston Manor Drive and the Gordonsville Circle. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Sunday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Route 20 (Constitution Highway)—Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.
(UPDATE) Route 20 (Constitution Highway)—Pavement marking operations between Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 600 (Mount Sharon Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail)—Resurfacing operations between Route 646 (Lovers Lane) and Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Sunday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike)—Resurfacing operations between Route 646 (Lovers Lane) and Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Sunday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike)—Inspection of bridge over the Rapidan River. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Route 635 (Greenwood Road)—Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.