The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
Business Route 15 (Remington Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.
Route 15 (James Madison Highway)—Resurfacing operations from Carver School Lane to the Route 29 interchange. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway)—Intersection improvements at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect workers in the median and intermittent left-turn lane closures during off-peak travel times. Anticipated completion June 19.
Waterloo Bridge—Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Fauquier County
(UPDATE) Interstate 66—Bridge work in both directions over Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in Delaplane. One eastbound lane closed Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and expect shoulder closures in both directions.
Interstate 66—Debris removal operations in both directions between mile marker 25 and mile marker 35. Expect vehicles on the right shoulder Monday through Thursday.
Business Route 15 (Remington Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.
Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass)—Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):
• Northbound: Intermittent nighttime lane closures
• Southbound: Intermittent lane closures from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day
• Expect intermittent daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29
• Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.
Route 55 (John Marshall Highway)—Replacing multiple pipes between the Warren County line and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Route 643 (Meetze Road)—Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.
Route 776 (Landmark School Road)—Resurfacing operations from Route 629 (Bull Run Mountain Road) to the Loudoun County line. Expect lane closures Monday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road)—Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Waterloo Bridge—Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Madison County
Business Route 29 (Main Street)—Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Route 15 (James Madison Highway)—Resurfacing operations from the Culpeper County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Route 29 (Seminole Trail)—Pipe work in both directions between Route 662 (Shelby Road) and Route 626 (Gibbs Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike)—Resurfacing operations from the Orange County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday.
(NEW) Route 626 (Gibbs Road)—Resurfacing operations from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 231 (South Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect lane closures on Thursday.
(NEW) Route 635 (Mount Zion Church Road)—Resurfacing operations from Route 634 (Oak Park Road) to Route 614 (John Tucker Road). Expect lane closures starting Friday.
(NEW) Route 707 (Pine Hill Road)—Preliminary engineering work near the bridge over the Hughes River. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Wednesday through Friday.
(NEW) Route 731 (Roebuck Drive)—Resurfacing operations from Route 607 (Elly Road) to the dead end. Expect lane closures on Thursday.
Orange County
(NEW) Route 3 (Germana Highway)—Installation of rumble strips between the Spotsylvania County line and Route 760 (College Drive). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 20 (Constitution Highway)—Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.
(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway)—Pipe work between Route 725 (Hook Road) and Route 628 (Clifton Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike)—Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Route 655 (Weyburn Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Route 635 (Greenwood Road)—Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.
Rappahannock County
(NEW) Route 231 (F T Valley Road)—Roadside maintenance from Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) to the Madison County line. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike)—Roadside maintenance from Route 231 (F T Valley Road) to the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(UPDATE) Route 612 (Old Hollow Road)—Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday.
