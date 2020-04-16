Long-time Skyline CAP, Inc. employee and Culpeper County resident Simon Fiscus has been selected as the organization’s new executive director, according to a recent news release from the Madison County nonprofit.
Fiscus has been serving since 2009 as the organization’s director for Head Start and Project Discovery. As executive director, Fiscus will guide Skyline CAP’s efforts to provide programs and services for low income individuals and families to help them achieve economic security.
A community action agency, Skyline CAP (or Community Action Partnership) strives to improve the lives of those in need through education and housing programs designed to helping families become self-sufficient. Though it primarily serves Greene, Madison and Orange counties, Skyline CAP extends some of its programs to the counties of Fauquier, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah and Warren.
The executive director appointment, according to the release, comes at a critical time, as the nonprofit prepares to embark on the development of a new strategic plan.
“Simon’s extensive experience with Skyline CAP puts him in the ideal position to lead this organization to greater success in serving our most vulnerable citizens,” said Jim Leffel, Skyline CAP board president in the news release. “The Board will look to Simon to use his talents to develop innovative processes to strengthen the organization, and his passion for helping others to expand on our efforts to support people living in poverty.”
Fiscus has more than 17 years of experience working in human services. He worked for Culpeper County Human Services as Head Start health manager and a family service worker before joining Sklyline CAP in 2009. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania in Bloomsburg, Pa.
“I am honored to be selected to lead Skyline CAP, and I look forward to building on our existing foundation to ensure that we are providing effective solutions that are specific to local needs,” said Fiscus in a statement. “I am privileged to work with a team of high-performing employees who are tireless advocates for individuals and families with low incomes, and I anticipate great success in working with them to develop ways to help our clients achieve stability and economic security.”
For more information on Skyline CAP’s programs and services, visit www.skylinecap.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.