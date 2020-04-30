If you’ve been on the hunt for toilet paper lately, you may be surprised to learn that commodity—in short supply across the nation since mid-March—is available for sale at Raven’s Nest in Culpeper.
The popular coffee shop on East Davis Street has been open for take-out and curbside service only, since Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order last month that closed many Virginia businesses in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
“But I know a lot of people are trying to find some of these things that we have pretty easily on hand,” said Raven’s Nest owner, Brittany Mabrey in a phone interview this week. “So I thought we’d take advantage of it.”
Because grocery stores and restaurants each use a different supply chain, restaurants during the pandemic have more of some supplies than they have customers for, and grocery stores can’t stock enough of the same items.
The packaging requirements for each industry are dramatically different, with treatment to maintain freshness and Food and Drug Administration labeling necessary—making it difficult to simply redirect the food.
Some restaurants have been able to find ways to sell produce and other items in demand by grocery shoppers. Mabrey said she doesn’t have fresh fruit or vegetables for sale, but she has been able to fill a need in paper and cleaning products, and some dry goods.
“I call it my smodega—it’s small, not quite big enough to be called a bodega,” Mabrey said of the tables set up at the front of the coffee shop, with toilet paper, nitrile gloves, paper towels, salt, cornstarch and baking soda available for sale on a recent weekday.
“We’ve also sold hand sanitizer from Belmont Distillery,” Mabrey said, referring to the moonshiners in southern Culpeper County who have put their still to work producing the cleaning fluid since the crisis began.
“I posted it on our Facebook page and we sold 24 bottles in about two hours,” she added.
She sold fabric masks made locally until they ran out, and fresh eggs.
“I’ll keep it going as long as there’s a demand for it,” she said. “It’s worked pretty well so far.”
The business owner said the pandemic has impacted her severely.
“It seems like we were really poised for success, just starting to really get in a good swing, and then this hit,” she said.
She’s worried about all the surrounding stores and restaurants on East Davis Street and what the economic fallout will be.
“Will we still have the same neighbors when this is all over?” she asked. “I care about them all and hate to see this happening.”
Another new innovation on display is a tower garden, set up in the coffee shop by local entrepreneur Kiley Doll.
“Grass Rootes had one and I was curious, decided to get one too,” Mabrey said.
A tower garden provides a soil-free way to grow fresh produce year-round. Mabrey’s is set up in the front window of the coffee shop, and after three weeks, has already begun to provide food for the store.
“We’ve got bok choy, cucumbers, lettuce—it grows a lot faster this way, it doesn’t take the traditional six to twelve weeks,” she said.
Mabrey is grateful for the customers who have continued to frequent the restaurant, taking advantage of the curbside and takeout service still available.
“I’m grateful for the local support, and the Culpeper spirit of helping each other out,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.