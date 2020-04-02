Soon after the coronavirus prompted Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to declare a statewide state of emergency, patients of every kind stopped coming to Wellspring Health Services in Culpeper.
“Initially, people were scared to come out,” Dr. Khalid Athar, Wellspring’s CEO, said in an interview this week. “Everyone was afraid to go out and have their health needs met, no matter what those needs were.”
At first, few patients ventured to Wellspring’s clinic in the Culpeper Colonnade shopping center on Brandy Road, where it offers a broad range of services and treatments, from family practice and neurology to pain management and chronic care.
Athar, who also is medical director and staff anesthesiologist at Culpeper Surgery Center, knew a solution must be found.
“We needed to come up with a situation to take care of those patients with coughs and colds and respiratory symptoms, but also find a way to make it safe for our patients with abdominal pain or lacerations, and problems not associated with the coronavirus,” he said.
Wellspring capitalized on its main building’s previous role as a bank that had drive-through bays along Creativity Drive. It created a drive-through option for patients to keep them separate from one another and help everybody breathe a little easier, Athar said.
“We’re encouraging people to call, and our staff will ask their symptoms—if they have respiratory tract symptoms or a fever, they’re asked to use the drive-through,” he said. “Those who don’t have those symptoms are told to come inside the office to be seen.”
Athar said everyone is screened when they arrive, whether in the drive-through or walking up to the office.
“We have staff members standing at the door to take temperatures and make sure nobody is entering who might have the virus,” he said.
Athar made it clear the drive-through facility does not conduct COVID-19 testing. “We don’t have on-site testing capability,” he said.
The doctor explained that when people call—or are checked in the drive-through—if their symptoms match those of the virus, medical staff refer them to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 hotline, 877-ASK-VDH3, and urges them to follow the CDC’s “If you are sick” guidelines online.
“Very quickly, this system has become very successful,” Athar said. “One mom was literally in tears in her car in the parking lot, and I spoke to her. She said she had a very sick baby in the car but was afraid to go to the hospital.”
Athar said he encouraged the woman to drive around to the drive-through, so that her baby could be safely checked without taking the child out of the car.
“She broke down crying, she was so relieved to hear that she didn’t have to take her baby inside,” he said. “She was able to get the help she needed and get a prescription sent to the pharmacy, and she was so grateful.”
Athar started Wellspring in 2016. The medical practice did so well, he was recognized as 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.
Born in Tokyo and raised in Pakistan, Athar attended universities abroad before formalizing his training at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. He moved to Culpeper in 2008, joining the Surgery Center as an anesthesiologist.
Wellspring now has three locations, with 13 physicians and 18 nurse practitioners. Athar said he has made sure his staff has the protection they need to stay safe, including personal protective equipment, or PPE.
“Most of our clinicians and staff are Culpeper-based, so we’re serving our own family, our own community,” Athar said. “We’re all glad to continue to care for them, and so far things are going great.”
Athar was not aware of any other health facilities in the area offering a similar drive-through service.
“But I’ve been busy, I haven’t been driving around,” he said. “I can say for sure that I’m certain all those providing health care in the region are taking measures to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”
Athar said the COVID-19 pandemic is not a political issue; it’s a health-care problem.
“Health-care experts are the ones we need to listen to,” he said, adding that people should not believe everything they read on social media.
“Go to the CDC website, educate yourself, believe in social distancing measures and help the coronavirus die out,” Athar said.
“Take advantage of this time at home to reconnect with your family,” he said. “Be safe, take care of your community by following the guidelines, and we’ll all get through this much faster.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.