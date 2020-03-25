The following Culpeper downtown shops and restaurants are offering online shopping and shipping, curbside pickup and delivery services.
Please contact shops and restaurants for hours of operation and terms.
For Restaurants with ABC license be sure to ask about beer and wine options for curbside pickup.
RESTAURANT/ BREWERY CURBSIDE PICKUP:
18 Grams Coffee Lab (540) 773-2401
Beer Hound Brewery (540) 317-5327
The Copper Fish (540) 825-1011
Flavor On Main (540) 321-4510
Frost Cafe (540) 829-0344
Grill 309 (540) 764-4902
It’s About Thyme (540) 825-1011
Knakal’s Bakery (540) 825-8181
Lucio Restaurant (540)-829-9788
Natraj Indian cuisine (540) 317-5293
Piedmont Steakhouse (540) 825-4444 Pinto Thai Culpeper (540) 829-0777 Sweet Roux (540) 727-0679 Thyme Market (540) 825-1011 Uncle Elders BBQ Restaurant (540) 317-5718
SHOPPING CURBSIDE PICKUP:
The Frenchman’s Corner of Culpeper (540) 825-8025; Grass Rootes (540) 764-4229; Green Roost (540) 829-6378; Le Monkey House (540) 270-7745; Lotus Nail Studio, LLC (540) 764-4294; Mane Street Hair Salon, LLC (540) 812-4454; Merle Norman of Culpeper (540) 825-4391; Momma’s Hemp (540) 321-4341; N Style Fashion Gallery (540) 825-7400; Oma’s Creative Corner (540) 321-4133; Pepperberries (540) 829-2290; Poppy + Chalk (703) 582-6826; or (703) 598-8578; Raven’s Nest Coffee House (540) 827-4185; Reigning Cats & Dogs (540) 829-0100; Seriously Sweet on Davis Street (540) 812-2491; Shenandoah Garden Spot (540) 825-8733; Taste Oil Vinegar Spice (540) 825-8415; Wanderlust Gifts (540) 445-5981; Wear It Again, Kid Culpeper (540) 321-4744
DELIVERY:
Beer Hound Brewery (540) 317-5327; Frost Cafe (540) 829-0344; Lotus Nail Studio, LLC (540) 764-4294; Natraj Indian cuisine—through doordash; Pinto Thai Culpeper (540)445-5776, (540)829-0777 or www.pintothaiculpeper.com; Reigning Cats & Dogs (540) 829-0100, Facebook message or reigning-catsdogs.com; Shenandoah Garden Spot (540) 825-8733; Uncle Elders BBQ Restaurant (540) 317-5718
ONLINE SHOPPING and SHIPPING:
The Frenchman’s Corner of Culpeper (540) 825-8025 thefrenchmanscorner.com; Green Roost (540) 829-6378 shopgreenroost.com (FREE Shipping); Le Monkey House (540) 445-5000 le-monkeyhouse.com; Lotus Nail Studio, LLC (540) 764-4294 lotusnailstudio.net; Momma’s Hemp (540) 321-4341 mommashempshop.com (FREE Shipping); Pepperberries (540) 829-2290 (FREE Shipping); Poppy + Chalk (703) 582-6826; Reigning Cats & Dogs (540) 829-0100, Facebook message or reigning-cats-dogs.com; The Rusty Willow Boutique (703) 307-8104 therustywillowboutique.com (Free shipping); Skin+Touch Therapy Spa—Culpeper (540) 317-0424 skintouchtherapyspa.com; Taste Oil Vinegar Spice (540) 825-8415 or www.tasteovs.com.
