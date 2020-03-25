Flag standalone (copy)

American flags fly in downtown Culpeper in February for President’s Day. During the coronavirus pandemic, Culpeper businesses are offering limited services due to Gov. Northam's executive order that has closed nonessential businesses for at least a month.

The following Culpeper downtown shops and restaurants are offering online shopping and shipping, curbside pickup and delivery services.

Please contact shops and restaurants for hours of operation and terms.

For Restaurants with ABC license be sure to ask about beer and wine options for curbside pickup.

RESTAURANT/ BREWERY CURBSIDE PICKUP:

18 Grams Coffee Lab (540) 773-2401

Beer Hound Brewery (540) 317-5327

The Copper Fish (540) 825-1011

Flavor On Main (540) 321-4510

Frost Cafe (540) 829-0344

Grill 309 (540) 764-4902

It’s About Thyme (540) 825-1011

Knakal’s Bakery (540) 825-8181

Lucio Restaurant (540)-829-9788

Natraj Indian cuisine (540) 317-5293

Piedmont Steakhouse (540) 825-4444 Pinto Thai Culpeper (540) 829-0777 Sweet Roux (540) 727-0679 Thyme Market (540) 825-1011 Uncle Elders BBQ Restaurant (540) 317-5718

SHOPPING CURBSIDE PICKUP:

The Frenchman’s Corner of Culpeper (540) 825-8025; Grass Rootes (540) 764-4229; Green Roost (540) 829-6378; Le Monkey House (540) 270-7745; Lotus Nail Studio, LLC (540) 764-4294; Mane Street Hair Salon, LLC (540) 812-4454; Merle Norman of Culpeper (540) 825-4391; Momma’s Hemp (540) 321-4341; N Style Fashion Gallery (540) 825-7400; Oma’s Creative Corner (540) 321-4133; Pepperberries (540) 829-2290; Poppy + Chalk (703) 582-6826; or (703) 598-8578; Raven’s Nest Coffee House (540) 827-4185; Reigning Cats & Dogs (540) 829-0100; Seriously Sweet on Davis Street (540) 812-2491; Shenandoah Garden Spot (540) 825-8733; Taste Oil Vinegar Spice (540) 825-8415; Wanderlust Gifts (540) 445-5981; Wear It Again, Kid Culpeper (540) 321-4744

DELIVERY:

Beer Hound Brewery (540) 317-5327; Frost Cafe (540) 829-0344; Lotus Nail Studio, LLC (540) 764-4294; Natraj Indian cuisine—through doordash; Pinto Thai Culpeper (540)445-5776, (540)829-0777 or www.pintothaiculpeper.com; Reigning Cats & Dogs (540) 829-0100, Facebook message or reigning-catsdogs.com; Shenandoah Garden Spot (540) 825-8733; Uncle Elders BBQ Restaurant (540) 317-5718

ONLINE SHOPPING and SHIPPING:

The Frenchman’s Corner of Culpeper (540) 825-8025 thefrenchmanscorner.com; Green Roost (540) 829-6378 shopgreenroost.com (FREE Shipping); Le Monkey House (540) 445-5000 le-monkeyhouse.com; Lotus Nail Studio, LLC (540) 764-4294 lotusnailstudio.net; Momma’s Hemp (540) 321-4341 mommashempshop.com (FREE Shipping); Pepperberries (540) 829-2290 (FREE Shipping); Poppy + Chalk (703) 582-6826; Reigning Cats & Dogs (540) 829-0100, Facebook message or reigning-cats-dogs.com; The Rusty Willow Boutique (703) 307-8104 therustywillowboutique.com (Free shipping); Skin+Touch Therapy Spa—Culpeper (540) 317-0424 skintouchtherapyspa.com; Taste Oil Vinegar Spice (540) 825-8415 or www.tasteovs.com.

#supportinglocalsafely #loveculpeperdowntown #supportculpeperdowntown

