On Memorial Day weekend the local nonprofit Cruisin’ for Heroes held one of the area’s few public events in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
At Gary’s Ace Hardware in Culpeper’s Meadowbrook Shopping Center, the group parked several vintage cars for visitors to view.
A booth was set up to collect donations for The Fisher House, which provides free, temporary lodging for military and veterans’ families to be near a loved one undergoing a medical crisis or procedure.
Volunteers gave out free hot dogs on a sunny Saturday afternoon, as well as about 200 free American flags, provided by Gary Walker, owner of the hardware store.
“We share a passion for old cars, and an interest in channeling that passion to help others,” said Lou Realmuto of Cruisin’ for Heroes, at the event.
Realmuto had one of his own cars on display, a 1946 Ford Super Deluxe Convertible.
“It has been mechanically changed to a modern engine, transmission, power steering and air conditioning,” He said later in an email. “It is also the make and model that appeared in many movies and TV shows years ago, like ‘Where the Boys are,’ ‘Back to the Future’ and ‘Father Knows Best,’ to name a few.”
Realmuto said Cruisin’ for Heroes is well known as a participant in many local events over recent years.
“This would have been our 13th year at the Culpeper Air Fest, if it hadn’t been cancelled,” he said. A veteran himself, Realmuto served during the Vietnam war in 1965.
On Saturday they raised “a nice amount” of money, Realmuto said, for The Fisher House Foundation, which provides a “home away from home” for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. There are 86 Fisher Houses in the U.S., Germany and the United Kingdom.
On Saturday Norm Dye of Eggbornsville sat next to his 1950 Buick Super 8, which he said he had used to take his girl to the prom.
“We were high school sweethearts, and we’ve been married 30 years now,” Dye said of Jackie, his prom date.
It was she who suggested they get involved with Cruisin’ for Heroes, to do something to support soldiers and get involved in a good cause.
Though Dye himself is not a veteran, his father, Arle Dye, was. “He was part of the occupation force in Japan,” Dye said.
Realmuto said for an event that he and Gary Walker had put together in a short amount of time during the COVID-19 pandemic, they were pleased with the outcome.
“People always love seeing vintage cars,” Realmuto said. “They love to reminisce about back in the day knowing someone who had one.”
