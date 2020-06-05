At the request of the state, local health officials are sharing information about where people can get tested for COVID-19 amid concerns that people who have been protesting have put themselves at higher risk of contracting the virus.
“We support the right to protest, but we also want people to be safe,” said Virginia State Health Commissioner M. Normal Oliver. “People can have COVID-19 and not show symptoms or have only mild symptoms and unknowingly spread the virus to others.”
Since Saturday, groups throughout the Fredericksburg area have gathered, calling for the end of racial injustice after the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd during a police arrest. Photos from those marches show people close together, with many not wearing masks or face coverings.
In addition, protesters often chant loudly and that action—just like singing or cheering, coughing or sneezing—propels respiratory droplets in the air. Health officials have stressed that’s the primary way the virus is transmitted, through the droplets when people are too close together.
The Stafford NAACP is requiring masks or face coverings of everyone who attends its “Peaceful Protest March” at 4 p.m. Sunday at Stafford Courthouse. Organizers are giving away 100 free masks and T-shirts on a first-come, first-served basis, but said they wanted all to wear face coverings “due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of everyone.”
Those who think they’ve been infected or are showing symptoms can seek testing at one of almost 30 clinics and offices in the Fredericksburg region. Patients must register in advance and make an appointment. A complete list of local test sites is available online.
There are six facilities offering free testing, including Central Virginia Health Services at 1965 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, and five CVS locations: 4201 Plank Road, 5832 Harrison Road and 10000 Jefferson Davis Highway, Spotsylvania; 1511 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg; and 902 Garrisonville Road, Stafford.
As of Friday, local residents had taken 12,309 tests for COVID-19. Some people may have been tested more than once, so the figure represents “testing encounters,” not individual people, according to the Virginia Department of Health website.
Of those tested in the last week, the rate of positive tests is almost 12 percent—which is close to the 10 percent positivity rate that public health officials say indicates there’s enough testing available.
As the number of facilities offering testing has increased, so have the tests taken. In mid-March, there were 20 virus tests done in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. The area reached a high point, to date, on May 28, when 520 tests were administered in one day.
