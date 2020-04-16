When a worker at a large grocery store tests positive for COVID-19, which has happened in the Fredericksburg area, health officials don’t treat the incident any differently than if it involved someone in a small office—or mandate that the store notify the public.
“We don’t have a special protocol in place for a grocery store worker,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the Rappahannock Area Health District.
Health officials do help businesses write a letter to fellow workers and even to customers, if the business were small and owners could identify those who had been in contact with a store clerk, said Dr. Donald Stern, acting director of the local health district. But that type of notification wouldn’t be possible in a large store that might have dozens to hundreds of people coming in and out daily, he said.
If a letter did go out to customers, it would be at the discretion of the business owner, not at the insistence of the local health district, Stern said. He didn’t know of any regulation that allowed him to mandate a grocery store post such a notice.
Likewise, the health district isn’t going to tell the public which stores have workers who’ve tested positive for the novel coronavirus, just as it doesn’t name individuals.
“We cannot confirm there was a case in such-and-such grocery store,” Stern said. “We wouldn’t divulge that anyway.”
Procedures involved with notifying the public have come to light in recent days as reports circulated that an area Walmart Supercenter and Giant Food have an associate who tested positive for COVID-19. Walmart’s corporate communications manager, Charles Crowson, would not confirm any local cases, but stressed the “stores are cleaned and sanitized regularly.”
UFCW Local 400, the union that covers Giant Food workers in Virginia, did confirm that an associate at its Spotsylvania County store on Courthouse Road tested positive. So did Giant Food’s corporate marketing department.
The associate involved at the Courthouse Road store last worked on Easter Sunday.
“We took the precaution of requiring this associate, as well as additional associates that were working with the affected individual, to quarantine themselves,” Felismina Andrade, a marketing director, stated in an email. “They will all receive sick pay during their period of recovery and quarantine.”
The company has “robust store cleaning and sanitizing procedures in place,” said marketing manager Daniel Wolk, adding Spotsylvania workers thoroughly cleaned every area “the associate worked or was located within the store.”
However, the community was not alerted about the incident.
“We do not post a sign stating that an associate at the store has tested positive for COVID-19,” Wolk added.
A spouse of a Giant worker at the Courthouse Road store sent an anonymous letter to the Spotsylvania County Department of Health, asking officials to look into the case. The person has underlying medical conditions and was concerned that the spouse might “bring something home, not to mention the health concerns for all staff and customers at the store.”
Stern stressed that the health district gives instructions to business owners on proper cleaning after a worker tests positive, and that customers can return to the location.
“Yes, it can be safe for customers to use any business following proper, careful, thorough cleaning, especially the cleaning of contact surfaces,” Stern said, referring to Centers for Disease Control guidelines. “This may be done over a weekend, over the evening and some will choose to close in order to get this done before letting employees and customers/citizens back in.”
When the local health district gets a confirmed case of COVID-19, it traces the “close contacts” of the sickened person. A close contact is defined as someone who’s less than 6 feet away for an extended period of time of at least 10 minutes or more, Balmes–John said, and that’s probably not a grocery shopper.
“At your average grocery store visit, you probably do not spend more than 10 minutes” around a clerk, she added. “I wouldn’t say that that means there’s no possibility you could contract the virus, but it means that for our purposes, you wouldn’t meet the definition of a close contact for tracing purposes.”
She stressed that the local health district has been “impressed by the many actions our local grocery stores have taken to keep their stores safe while also continuing to provide an essential service to the community.”
The measures include signs in checkout lines that mark where customers should stand to maintain social distancing; one-way shopping aisles; plexiglass shields at cash registers to keep employees safe; limiting how many customers can be in a store at once; and frequent disinfecting of carts, conveyor belts and credit card machines.
“We thank the many grocery stores employees for continuing to do their jobs,” Balmes-John said, “though we do want to continue to remind them that if they are sick or experiencing symptoms, please stay home from work.”
That’s not always possible, said some of the 600 grocery workers nationwide who responded to a recent survey by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting. Some chain stories “implemented policies that effectively incentivize sick and at-risk workers to report for duty or lose their jobs,” according to the report. Others who were part time and lacked benefits found themselves in financial difficulty if they did the right thing and stayed home from work when they were sick.
UFCW Local 400, the union that represents workers at various grocery stores and food processing facilities throughout Virginia, has called on Gov. Ralph Northam to designate them, as well as retail and pharmacy workers, first responders so they can have access to free testing, treatment and personal protective equipment.
At least four states—Massachusetts, Minnesota, Michigan and Vermont—already have taken that action, according to UFCW Local 400. Maryland has designated them essential, which means they have access to free child care, but not other benefits.
As of Tuesday, there were at least 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 12 Virginia grocery stores and three cases at two food processing plants, the union stated. However, as is the case throughout the nation, union officials believe others have been sickened—and one worker from a Kroger store in Yorktown died—from coronavirus-like symptoms.
“Right now, testing is largely unavailable to these workers until it’s too late,” said UFCW Local 400 President Mark Federici. “This is a different type of crisis and we must recognize a different type of first responder. Our members on the front lines are keeping Americans fed and we must do everything we can to protect them.”
The Fredericksburg region’s health district, which had 226 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, doesn’t track individual cases by profession, except in the case of health care workers, Balmes–John said. When there is a positive case, the local health district notifies the facility’s head administrator, lead clinician or director of nursing to determine who else may be at risk.
