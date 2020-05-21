Multiple Fredericksburg police officers made trips to a city doughnut shop Tuesday, and it had nothing do to with satisfying a sweet tooth.
City police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said officers were twice called to the Krispy Kreme doughnut shop at 1891 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Central Park to assist with crowd and traffic control. The business was swamped with customers responding to part of a national “Graduate Dozen” campaign aimed at 2020 graduates.
As part of the promotion, Krispy Kreme shops around the country offered free special boxes of doughnuts to all 2020 high school and college graduates. The freebies include three rows of assorted doughnuts with the inscription “2020” on each row.
The chain announced that it was trying to do something special for seniors who missed out on various milestones this school year as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To get the free doughnuts, students had to wear their cap and gown or show other proof of their 2020 status, such as class rings, graduation announcements or other 2020 apparel.
The response was apparently more than the Fredericksburg shop and others could handle. Kirkpatrick said officers first went to the store at 1:41 p.m. after receiving information that there were 30 to 40 vehicles causing heavy congestion in the area and backing onto Carl D. Silver Parkway, a main thoroughfare in Central Park.
A manager asked police to assist with traffic control and to inform customers that the campaign promotion was over, Kirkpatrick said.
Word apparently didn’t get around, because police were called again at 3:21 p.m. after the parking lot was again overflowing with patrons. Police again showed up to clear up the congestion.
