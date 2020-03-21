Donna Staton, the new president of Culpeper Medical Center, wants local residents to know that her Novant Health UVA Health System hospital has acted to protect its patients, team members, providers and the community during the coronavirus pandemic
The center, part of the Novant Health UVA Health System, “is prepared to care for our community,” Staton said via email Saturday.
Culpeper Medical Center has recently instituted strict visitor screening at designated entrances, she noted.
The hospital has also formalized its guidance for discontinuation of elective surgeries, outpatient services and physician clinic visits.
This week, it put into operation an Emergency Department triage tent near the emergency entrance to support the potential for an influx of patients to the hospital, Staton said. The tent will process Emergency Department patients. It is not designed to screen or test for COVID-19.
Culpeper Medical Center has connected with regional and national emergency supply resources for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical supply needs, she said.
It has put into operation tele-work capabilities for all non-essential on-site personnel, Staton said.
Finally, the hospital has partnered with Culpeper County Public School and the county Department of Health & Human Services to provide emergency child-care services for hospital employees at Farmington Elementary School.
“We continue to monitor patient capacity, supply management and daily operations, as well as taking care of our patients and team during this rapidly evolving situation,” Staton said. “We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the community for our team and are working directly with the Chamber of Commerce to help facilitate donations of food and services to Culpeper Medical Center.”
Culpeper Medical Center thanks people for asking how they can help and support its staff, providers and volunteers.
Area residents can assist the hospital, it said in a statement, by directing questions to the state:
—The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has a public helpline for questions about corona virus: 1-877-ASK-VDH3 (1-877-275-8343). Community resource specialists are available to answer questions from the public in English or Spanish.
—At this time, please do not call Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center for general information and inquiries about coronavirus. Its team members are focused on providing the best possible care to patients and “are not resourced” to take general calls from the community about COVID-19.
Before you go to the emergency room, Novant advised:
—Call your primary-care provider to discuss your concerns.
—Try Culpeper Medical Center’s new coronavirus assessment tool, now available online, if you’re not experiencing a life-threatening emergency, to determine what care to seek. Visit NovantHealthUVA.org/Coronavirus to take the assessment. (The assessment is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a medical professional for serious symptoms or emergencies, the hospital said.)
—Visiting an emergency department with no symptoms will only further one’s risk of exposure and put a strain on resources for those who need it most.
—Individuals who have no symptoms will not be screened and should stay home.
Patients who have been seen within a clinic are encouraged to sign up for MyChart, a secure, online health management tool connected to your personalized health record.
That will enable seamless communications between patients and all of their care providers, Novant said. MyChart also enables one to stay in touch with their doctor, regardless of whether the patient is at home or traveling.
Patients who have had care within the hospital are encouraged to sign up for MyHealthConnection, a portal that provides secure, convenient, online access to health records, visit summaries, upcoming appointments and lab results.
“We’re in this together, and together we will better serve our community, thank you for your partnership!” Novant said.
For up-to-date information, visit novanthealth.org/coronavirus.
