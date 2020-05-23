Essential workers continue to produce vegetables and other agricultural products in local greenhouses as employers respond proactively to the unprecedented pandemic for the health of their workers.
The greenhouse industry leads agriculture in Culpeper County.
“Greenhouses are the largest source of farm income in the county,” said Carl Stafford, senior extension agent in the Culpeper office of Virginia Cooperative Extension.
In fact, he said, greenhouse income exceeds the rest of local agricultural commodities put together. Stafford sees greenhouses as the future of local agriculture, an industry that like most others has seen challenges amid COVID-19. At the same time, many local agricultural products are in high demand, as global supply networks stagnate and people look to their local farmers for produce and meat.
Prevention policies at local greenhousesThe Star-Exponent recently reported that local Hispanic advocates believed greenhouse workers were not being provided adequate PPE and were being forced to work if they wanted to get paid, even though they were sick.
Joe Van Wingerden, who runs Fresh2o Growers and Color Orchids greenhouses in the Stevensburg area with his son, disagreed with the claims.
He wrote a letter to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors about the article that he felt cast a negative light on his business. The greenhouse owner, contacted by the Star-Exponent, agreed to be quoted from the letter for this article.
“The truth is … our companies were ahead of most businesses in the area with the implementation of COVID-19 prevention policies,” Van Wingerden said.
His greenhouses, like at BrightFarms, implemented similar policies the week of March 12.
“From the beginning, my son and I met with all our employees and explained to them how to prevent the spread of coronavirus outside of work. We stopped visitors from entering the building and canceled all meetings. At both companies we mandated masks and the usage of hand sanitizer and/or gloves,” Van Wingerden said.
Employee breaks were staggered, sanitation efforts increased, face masks distributed and employee temperature checks implemented, he said.
“We put prevention policies in place quickly and they have been extremely effective. We have prevented the spread of coronavirus at our businesses and the few employees that have tested positive contracted the virus from outside of the company,” Van Wingerden said.
Fresh2o Growers grows and sells 100,000 heads of organic lettuce every week while Color Orchids grows and sells 40,000 orchids every week, he said.
“At the beginning of the outbreak our lettuce was the only lettuce that was making it through the overburdened and stressed supply chain for our supermarket customers,” Van Wingerden said. “Our orchids were made available at supermarkets this Mother’s Day. We have shown up to work every day along with our employees, risking our health and the health of our families to make sure these essential products made it to the supermarkets.”
Anthony and Bobby van Hoven, owners of Battlefield Farms in Orange County, the state’s largest greenhouse operation, wrote a letter to the Star-Exponent, published on Wednesday, May 20, “Battlefield Farms workers are front-line heroes, too.”
In the letter, the company outlined measures taken to prevent spreading the new coronavirus, including extra sanitation efforts started as early as March 5, information posted in English and Spanish about COVID-19 that included urging employees to stay home when sick, and spacing workers apart and installing plexiglass partitions between them.
“We implemented frequent sanitizing and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces, bathrooms, break rooms and work areas,” the letter said. “In addition to our own increase in cleaning frequency, we spray surfaces and equipment with sanitizer after each shift ends and hired a cleaning company to come in every evening and clean after hours.”
The van Hovens said they have invited officials from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District to provide masks for workers and train them about COVID-19 and how to prevent it from spreading.
“We have also implemented a special pay increase of $2/hour for the heroes working in this time of stress,” the van Hovens said. “Our greenhouse workers are essential and appreciated.”
Record sales of greens In the BrightFarms greenhouse in Elkwood in northern Culpeper County, demand for its baby greens has been brisk in recent weeks.
“Our orders are the highest they’ve ever been,” said company president and founder Paul Lightfoot in a recent phone interview with the Star-Exponent. He founded BrightFarms in 2011 and it has since grown to include three other greenhouses.
The mission from the beginning, Lightfoot said, has been growing healthy food in a healthier manner by distributing products locally, reducing fuel consumption and pollution. BrightFarms in Elkwood grows year-round, employing 37 people and on average, producing 216,000 packages of salad per month.
The local greenhouse generally competes with greens grown in California and Arizona, operations that rely heavily on a large migrant workforce, Lightfoot said. This workforce often has density of housing, transportation and in the fields, he added, commenting that such density can lead to higher rates of COVID-19.
“They’re being hit hard by not getting the labor they need right now,” Lightfoot said. “Their supply chain is not secure right now and we’re sort of stepping in and generating more products for our customers because of it.”
The pandemic has stretched various parts of the food supply chain, he said, commenting on the value of his workers, including many Spanish speakers.
“We feel it’s our patriotic duty to supply Americans with fresh, healthy foods. I am super proud of all my colleagues in the greenhouse who have risen to the challenge with a super positive, can-do attitude. We talk about their role feeding America healthy foods. It’s good for your immune system—and an essential role we’re playing in the economy,” Lightfoot said.
Paid sick leaveThe greenhouse president added he was pleased to have a conversation about what steps they have taken to protect their workers from the novel coronavirus. The week of March 12, the same week schools closed in Virginia, BrightFarms implemented a policy whereby no one was allowed in the greenhouse who wasn’t required to be there to produce food, Lightfoot said.
Social distancing measures were employed and sanitation procedures heightened in the already food safe environment. Employee breaks were staggered.
“The most important thing we did, we immediately changed our sick leave policy and said if anybody is either symptomatic or been exposed to the virus, we would give them paid sick leave without an end date. We didn’t question the cost and we think that’s been crucial to the health and safety of our workers,” Lightfoot said.
“We never wanted to have an employee decide whether they should get paid or they should stay home and get better and keep their colleagues safe,” he added.
In April, BrightFarms started conducting daily wellness checks for all employees, including taking their temperature before entering the greenhouse. PPE was increased to include face masks in addition to gloves and hairnets already being worn by workers.
“Today we still have the same measures in all of our greenhouses. We’ve had no disruptions to our work anywhere,” Lightfoot said.
Going forward, he added, the plan is to start testing Virginia greenhouse workers twice a month for the novel coronavirus as an additional safety measure. Two employees of the Elkwood greenhouse have tested positive since March, Lightfoot said, including an early case in which a worker self-quarantined after a potential exposure outside of work.
“Because we paid them to stay away we think that was a pretty effective measure,” he said. “More recently, a second person tested positive. It was someone who was getting daily health checks—that person was symptomatic and was sent on paid sick leave, sent to get tested [with] doctors.”
Contact tracing was done, resulting in unlikely exposure to anyone else.
“Our measures most likely prevented what could have been outbreaks if we weren’t being as careful,” Lightfoot said, “and when we hear about hot spot outbreaks at employers’ it is probably because they’re not taking those sorts of measures.”
Meat and other products
Another agricultural sector supplementing dinner tables has been local meat, Stafford said. Though there have been interruptions in meat processing due to COVID-19, local producers have seen a hot business, he said.
Meanwhile, grains are suffering, Stafford said, mentioning corn, used to make ethanol. But with fuel usage and prices significantly lower, a ripple effect has been lower prices for corn. The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture recently launched a relief program for corn farmers and others in agriculture suffering economically because of COVID-19. Information on the program is at https://www.farmers.gov/cfap .
When it comes to maintaining the health of agricultural workers, it’s ultimately up to the individual, Stafford said.
“We are looking to the owners for answers, but ultimately it comes back to the individual to take action to protect their own interests,” he said. “We are learning every day. The people in our community know how to do business.”
