Spotsylvania’s Lake Wilderness subdivision may have been around since the mid-1980s, but it is getting an injection of youth with new construction and renewed interest in its amenity-laden resort lifestyle.
One builder looking to capitalize on that new growth is Richard Bahmer, owner of Bahmer Construction. He’s been building one house at a time in the Fredericksburg area for decades and has completed his second of the three houses he expects to build at Lake Wilderness.
The new home is at 11518 Macfaden Drive, a short distance from the Orange Plank Road entrance, and is move-in ready. It sits on a one-acre double lot with 221 feet of frontage on Lake Lee, one of the subdivision’s three lakes. The deeded lot extends as much as 15 feet into the lake, which gives a new owner the option to add a dock.
The house is offered with four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half-bath. It has 2,500 square feet of living space on two levels, plus an unfinished, 1,400-square-foot basement that has framed walls and roughed-in plumbing.
Bahmer is half of a husband/wife team that includes Janet Bahmer, owner of Janet M. Bahmer Real Estate in Fredericksburg. She is the listing agent for the property, which has an asking price of $524,800.
“We looked and looked for the right plan that took the best advantage of the lot,” Janet Bahmer said. “You can see the lake from virtually every room in the house.”
Janet Bahmer also handles the color and finish selections for the new homes. “She decides what will look good and I take it from there. We had a lot of fun building this house,” Richard Bahmer said.
They said some people are looking at Lake Wilderness for a second home, which could become a retirement home.
The house welcomes visitors with a clean and inviting appearance with beige siding, black shutters and a wraparound porch. The carriage house-style garage door contributes to the upscale look.
Inside, visitors are greeted by a two-story foyer with chandelier, grand staircase, 9-foot main-level ceilings and rich-looking red oak hardwood floors. To the left is a living room that has tall, transom-topped windows. With a doorway to the adjacent kitchen, an owner could choose to use this space as a formal dining room instead.
To the right from the foyer is a hallway leading to an open area that includes the family room, kitchen and casual dining area. Along the way is the powder room, a mud room area with cubbies for the kids to stow their coats and backpacks, and access to the insulated two-car garage that has a door-opener included.
In the family room, a huge window provides an excellent view of the lake, while in the evening the handsome gas fireplace at one end of the room becomes the focal point. The rear deck, part of which is ready for screening, is accessible from the family room.
The house comes with a total of eight ceiling fans.
The kitchen draws family and friends to the heart of the home with granite counters and angled center island, Samsung Smart stainless steel appliances and plenty of off-white cabinetry. Nearby is a convenient, granite-covered coffee bar.
Upstairs are four bedrooms, including the master suite. The master has a deep tray ceiling and large window overlooking the lake. “You can wake up to the lake,” Janet Bahmer said enthusiastically. The master bath features lots of custom ceramic and mosaic tile work, as well as a soaking tub and separate shower.
The three secondary bedrooms share a hall bathroom with dual vanity and private tub and toilet space. All of the home’s vanities are granite, and where the floors aren’t hardwood, they are tile. The laundry room is upstairs as well.
The unfinished basement provides walkout access to the paver-block patio and the lake. The space provides for a large, open recreation area and has been framed for a den or fifth bedroom and bathroom. Plumbing for a full bathroom and a wet bar is roughed in.
A special basement feature is the concrete-encased safe room with a steel door—the place to go if a tornado threatens. It would also make a good, cool wine cellar, or simply a place for storage.
A public community water system is operated by Aqua Virginia. The house has an efficient, dual-zone heating and cooling system.
Typical homeowner association fees run about $45 per month. In addition to the lakes themselves, amenities abound in and around the clubhouse area. They include adult and kiddie swimming pools, snack bar, tennis and basketball courts, a sandy lakeside beach and tot lots.
The lake is stocked with a variety of fish, and eagles, ospreys, ducks and geese are known to frequent the area.
Canoeing and kayaking are permitted on the lakes, as are boats with electric, but not gasoline, motors.
Like other subdivisions in the area, Lake Wilderness was carved from the Battle of the Wilderness battlefield. The May 1864 battle is considered the fourth deadliest of the Civil War. Bahmer said other contractors have found numerous artifacts during pre-construction excavation, but adds that he has found none—so far.
