2020 President's Award for Appleton Campbell

Appleton Campbell received the Carrier President's Award March 6 in Colorado. From left are: Justin Keppy, Carrier President; Jason Anderson, Appleton Campbell Service Manager; Ronnie Bland, HVAC Service Technician; Roger Safrit, HVAC Installer and Casey Yates, Carrier Senior Director.

 R. MICHAEL ZILZ

Appleton Campbell is a recipient of the prestigious President’s Award from Carrier for the sixth year in a row.

This award provides recognition for outstanding dealers in the heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, according to a company news release. Dealers were honored at a ceremony March 6 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Carrier gives the President’s Award to authorized dealers for excellent product promotions, superior customer satisfaction and delivery of cutting-edge technology. Appleton Campbell, founded in 1976, was one of seven award recipients in Virginia.

The company proudly serves its communities, including Culpeper County, with quality HVAC, plumbing and electrical services with honesty, integrity, and experience.

“The 2020 Carrier President’s Award winners demonstrate excellence in providing customers with exceptional service each and every day, while also serving as outstanding examples for our industry,” said Justin Keppy, president, Residential HVAC, Carrier, in a statement

The President’s Award presents allows recipients to serve as role models, share best practices and offer peer mentoring to help cultivate excellence across the dealer network.

“I am thankful and appreciative for our customers, employees and vendors especially during this time. Together we will all be stronger and thrive during and after this pandemic,” said Appleton Campbell President Mike Appleton.

For information, see appletoncampbell.com.

