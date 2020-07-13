Six months after opening, JRS Variety Store hosted a ribbon cutting last week with the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.
The onset of the global pandemic soon after the thrift shop’s January opening delayed the grand opening and commemorative ribbon-cutting, making Friday’s business milestone especially meaningful.
“This is such a great store. We had planned this for March and then COVID happened,” said Chamber President Jeff Say at the event shown on Facebook Live. “There’s a little bit of everything inside.”
Store owners John and Rachel Parson, husband and wife, advertised the shop as “a treasure hunter’s gold mine.”
It is located at 1751 N. Main St., on the northbound side of Route 229, directly across from the sheriff’s office, emergency services and the 911 center. Look for the bright fluorescent green door.
Though the business venture got off to a sluggish start—“It was really, really slow sales,” Rachel Parson said—things are looking up as more people start to venture out. The former school teacher said the store grew out of her husband’s love of “thrifting” and going to auctions.
“He wanted to continue doing that and has dreamed of having some kind of store,” Parson said. “He buys and sells so this is a way to enjoy his hobby and provide cheap items for the community.”
The place is neatly packed with housewares, toys, children’s and baby clothing and supplies, new women’s garments and dresses, jewelry, collectibles, crafts, furniture, knickknacks, DVDs, antiques, tools and more.
It even has a grocery section of discounted food items sold past their best-by-date. Some customers think it’s completely gross while others love it, Rachel Parson said.
“They were nonstop coming when we had juice,” she said.
When JRS started out in January, it had 11 different vendors also selling wares in the large space.
“COVID kind of destroyed that,” Rachel Parson said. “We have five people that stuck it out.”
The pandemic and associated shopping slowdown made it so the other vendors couldn’t afford to stay, she said. Parson said they’d like to eventually increase vendor space again: “But we need to wait until we know everything is settled with the virus.”
Multiple buy-one-get-one and percentage off sales are now in effect at JRS Variety as well as Christmas in July items. The store has a pet pantry and accepts food donations for the local humane society; customers get 10 percent off for contributions to this cause.
Rachel Parson said the store has done a lot of internet advertising in weathering the pandemic and has already gained good word-of-mouth among regular customers.
“We change our inventory about once a week so that kind of keeps people interested in coming back,” she said. “They are finding new stuff all the time.”
At the height of the shutdown, JRS Variety offered curbside and delivery services and still does – delivery in Culpeper for a fee and curbside free. Rachel Parson invited folks to come visit.
“We can offer them really good deals and pretty much have anything you could possibly want,” she said.
JRS Variety Store is open noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday. For information, contact 540/485-4182, rsvarietystore@gmail.com or see JRS Variety Store on Facebook.
