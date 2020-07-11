A downtown coffee spot is celebrating its two-year anniversary by adding several savory sandwich options to the menu.
Situated around the corner from the Culpeper Depot on Waters Place, 18 Grams Coffee Lab turned two on July 6 and is spicing things up.
“When we opened, we always knew coffee would be our focus, but the last two years taught us that our customers also rave about our food,” said owner Joe Coppola. “Expanding our menu was something I knew we would have to do.”
Cafe Manager Jerry Brick collaborated with Coppola on the four new sandwiches available for enjoyment whenever 18 Grams is open.
“These items represent hours of work and lots of tasting,” the coffee shop owner said. “It’s a rough job but someone had to do it.”
The new menu items are: a Tenderloin Steak Sandwich with herb-roasted tenderloin, spicy tomato relish, Bibb lettuce and Dijon on sourdough toast; a Brie Smothered Chicken & Grilled Peach Sandwich with organic grilled chicken smothered in brie with grilled peaches and tarragon-dressed arugula on sourdough toast; a Gruyere, Country Ham & Blackberry Grilled Cheese with melted creamy gruyere, local country ham and housemade blackberry preserves and, a Country Ham, Farm Fresh Egg & Cheese Biscuit with local country ham, a farm fresh poached egg and melted gruyere on a fresh baked biscuit.
In addition to the new food items, 18 Grams is offering several anniversary specials through July 19 including the release of Counter Culture’s Best of Ecuador, a three-blend coffee with notes of dried cherry and lime.
“At 18 Grams Coffee lab we use a scientiﬁc lab-like approach to make the perfect coffee,” according to Coppola.
The coffee lab is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For information, contact 540/773-2401 or see 18gramscoffeelab.com.
