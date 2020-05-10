Battlefield Automotive of Culpeper will be hosting a blood drive this Thursday and Friday, May 14 and 15.
“We were looking for ways we could help the community during this challenging time,” said Gary Fay, the dealership’s owner and founder in an interview on Friday. “When I heard they needed a place with a lot of open space for a blood drive, I thought, this is perfect.”
Fay said they’ve been renovating a building destined to become the showroom for a used car lot as part of his auto sales empire at 10411 James Monroe Highway, the furthest south showroom of several along Route 29 driving south after the Madison Road exit.
“I called up the Red Cross and they came and looked at it immediately,” Fay said. “She said it was just what they needed.”
When the May 14 blood drive was advertised on the Red Cross website, every donation appointment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. was booked almost immediately, so they added a second day on Friday, May 15, for the same time-frame.
Those who wish to donate may schedule their appointment on the Red Cross website, or by calling Battlefield Executive Assistant Rachael Biche at 540/547-3673, ext. 302.
Jonathan McNamara, regional communications director for the American Red Cross said with hospitals resuming non-COVID-related medical procedures and their associated lab work, the Red Cross is responding accordingly. The demand for blood will increase as medical facilities continue to return to normal.
“We’re keeping in close contact with hospitals and medical facilities across the state,” McNamara said in a phone interview. “We’ve begun to increase the number of our drives and are on the lookout for new places to host them that can comply with our need to spread out and provide ample social distancing for those who donate.”
McNamara said the Red Cross is also accepting convalescent plasma donations.
“We’re seeking people to donate who have had the virus,” he said. “And we have an antibody screening process for those who believe they had the virus, but were never actually tested for it. If they qualify, they can give too.”
McNamara said plasma donations require a separate process and are not conducted at a regular blood drive like the one at Battlefield Auto this week.
“If you believe you qualify you can call our hotline or learn more at redcross.org,” he said. The hotline number is 434/979-7143.
Fay said he started his business in 2000 on a five-acre lot. In September he will celebrate 20 years in business with several dealerships on 22 acres.
“The Culpeper community has been good to us,” Fay said. “We want to give back, and maybe be an example for other businesses to do the same.”
Battlefield has used its social media influence during the pandemic to promote local restaurants, sharing information about meal specials, delivery and pickup.
“We’ve been buying take-out from local restaurants and bringing it back for all the employees at the dealerships,” Fay said. “We try a different place every time.”
On Thursday and Friday during the blood drive, food trucks will be on hand for visitors to rejuvenate after losing so much vital fluid—Two Smooth Dudes Gourmet Tater Tots, and Burman’s BBQ, as well as a shaved ice truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.