RICHMOND—As three prisoners at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women tested positive for COVID-19, an offender there said the inmates are suffering and advocates fear the state’s largest prison for women, the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women, is a tinderbox.
The Virginia Department of Corrections said late Tuesday that in addition to the three inmates, three department employees and one contractor have also tested positive—a contract nurse and an officer in training at the VCCW, an officer at the Indian Creek Correctional Center, and an employee at the Norfolk Probation and Parole office.
One offender at VCCW wrote Tuesday to Margaret Breslau, with the Coalition for Justice. “We are really suffering here at VCCW,” she wrote. She said there had been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at VCCW.
“I have been housed in a unit that was also housing 4-5 offenders that were being isolated for the flu,” she wrote. The inmate said they were on one side of a hall and the inmates with the flu were on the other. “The same officers were working with both sides,” she wrote.
Sometimes the staff used personal protective equipment, PPE, and other times they did not. She believes she and others she was housed with were exposed. “There is no was to practice ‘social distancing’ as we are packed in here in beds that may be 2 feet apart.
“Another concern we have is one of the ladies we are housed with is going to work at medical every day and then returning to the ‘basement’ where we are now being housed,” and fears that could lead to contamination.
The offender complained that, “the staff is not being screened before coming to work, they have confirmed this. We are going to eat chow with others, the officers are not working in the same buildings, they are going from one unit to the other ...”
The VCCW, in Goochland, holds roughly 500 female offenders.
The Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women, in Troy, has roughly 1,100 offenders. It has an infirmary and is where many women offenders with medical problems are held.
Shannon Ellis with the Legal Aid Justice Center, in Charlottesville, has represented offenders at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women, the largest prison for women in the state, and said Tuesday that she is concerned about conditions there.
“It’s a disaster. It’s an epidemiological disaster. It’s all the worst things about a prison, a cruise ship, a high-risk population, I can hardly sleep thinking about it,” said Ellis, of Fluvanna.
Ellis said Tuesday, that, many offenders at FCCW have serious medical issues. “It is an enormously high-risk population—women on top of each other in very close conditions, not really able to do any of the guidance that we’re getting from every level—federal, state—saying how to distance yourself. Social distancing is just impossible,” said Ellis.
“All of us ... at Legal Aid feel like Fluvanna is just a tinderbox in terms of the risk of people there, terms of the living conditions there, it’s really, really concerning.”
Ellis said that there are 40 to 60 women per wing, two in each cell. The cells do not have sinks or toilets so all the women in each wing share four to six toilets.
“There needs to be a quick, focused concerted effort on identifying prisoners who are the most at risk, who have the least amount of time left on their sentences, who would be eligible, perhaps, for geriatric parole and start processing them out,” she said.
Ellis said the governor has the ability to grant conditional pardons and the parole board has the ability to expedite and review applications for geriatric parole and get those women out.
All VADOC facilities are operating on modified lockdown in order to minimize contact between groups of offenders from different buildings, and Virginia Correctional Enterprises is manufacturing tens of thousands of sneeze/cough guard masks for use by Virginia DOC staff and offenders.
