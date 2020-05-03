CHARLOTTESVILLE—Be it routine or ritual at this point, Sharon Love starts out May 3 the same way year after year – mass at her church and then brunch with her daughter, Alexis.
It’s been 10 years since her younger daughter Yeardley’s murder. Yeardley Love was a senior lacrosse player at the University of Virginia at the time, and in the decade since her death, her family has worked tirelessly to spread education about domestic abuse and unhealthy relationships.
For the Loves, May 3 this year would have included a community run in Baltimore and the dedication of a memorial statue to Yeardley at the headquarters of U.S. Lacrosse.
The spread of COVID-19 stopped those plans, but nothing has stopped or even slowed the work of Yeardley’s family since her death.
This Sunday, Sharon Love won’t have church or brunch or the events designed to celebrate the life of her younger daughter.
“We’ll probably sit on the back porch and have quiet time,” Sharon Love said this week. “Each anniversary, it doesn’t get any worse and it doesn’t get any better. It’s kind of the same. What we really miss is weddings and holidays – those kind of things are where you want Yeardley to be the most.”
Instead, Yeardley’s impact is felt through the One Love Foundation, the group Sharon Love and Alexis Love Hodges founded just a month after Yeardley’s murder by George Huguely V, a men’s lacrosse player at UVA and Love’s former boyfriend.
“I don’t know how many times Sharon Love would say, ‘We have to shine a light on it,’” said Sharon Robinson, Love’s cousin and now the chairperson of the foundation. “‘Take the boogeyman out of the closet, shine a light on it, let people talk about it and understand it better, and then we’ll be able to help people.’”
For Sharon Love, an eye opening moment came during the jury selection for Huguely’s murder trial. (Huguely, now 32, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 23 years in prison. This week, his attorneys filed an appeal of that conviction.)
Following her daughter’s death, Sharon Love had become familiar with the statistics – one in three women will be involved in an abusive relationship in their lifetime. As attorneys questioned prospective jurors for the trial, the numbers proved accurate. One in three testified that they had been in an abusive relationship.
That helped drive home for Sharon Love the need to educate, the need to teach people the warning signs of abusive and unhealthy relationships.
It’s been her mission ever since. At a time when some people would be overwhelmed by grief, Sharon Love pushed herself to prevent other families from suffering a similar tragedy.
“I remember she said to me once, ‘Well, what am I going to do? Not get out of bed every day?’” said Katie Hood, a family friend and the CEO of the One Love Foundation. “I do think there’s people – and I might actually be one of them – that if it was my child, they wouldn’t get out of bed the next day. Or the next day. Or the next day.”
Hood vividly remembers the day Yeardley Love was murdered, recalled going to Robinson’s house to offer emotional support, thinks about Robinson whispering the brutal details of the crime into her ear, an attempt to “shield” Robinson’s young children from the information.
At the time, Hood was heading up the Michael J. Fox Foundation, working for treatments for Parkinson’s Disease. From 2010-2014, Hood served as an advisor for the Love family as they began to build up the One Love Foundation.
By 2015, it was time for a major step – the foundation needed a CEO, needed to grow bigger – and the Loves tapped Hood.
Since then, their signature program – Escalation – has reached millions around the country. The foundation first focused on college students, but has since tailored films and workshops for younger and older audiences.
This year, the foundation was working on its College Athletics Challenge, an initiative pushing to get every NCAA team to hold a One Love workshop in 2020. The spread of the virus has made in-person workshops impossible until at least the fall, but at least 500 teams are lined up for programs.
In June, UVA was set to host a One Love summit for about a hundred high school and college student leaders. That summit has been canceled and replaced with a virtual, online event.
Lacrosse teams across the nation hold One Love games annually to honor Yeardley and promote the educational work of the foundation. Virginia played in one at Stanford on Feb. 14, and then hosted its own on Feb. 29.
As a college athlete, Yeardley Love discouraged her mother from being one of those parents constantly in their child’s coach’s ear, but since the murder, Sharon Love and UVA lacrosse coach Julie Myers have grown close. Myers spoke at Yeardley’s funeral and works with the foundation.
“I don’t go back to May 3 in my mind very often, the details,” Myers said. “But I go back to who Yeardley was and just the energy she lived with. It is emotional. Any time that people say, Yeardley was murdered, it does make me cringe. It hurts my heart. But then very quickly, the foundation, and her family and Yeardley give you strength. With her loss, we’ve helped so many others. It wasn’t in vain. She’s done more good for more people than is imaginable. It is comforting.”
The anniversary itself would have been marked by a One Love event at the Baltimore Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday night. Sunday morning, there would have been the community run. Then Yeardley would have been commemorated with the dedication of the statue at the U.S. Lacrosse headquarters.
“It keeps her alive,” said Robinson. “When I think of Yeardley, I smile. She makes me happy. She made me happy. I think we honor her well by doing this work. May 3 makes me sad. If I think about exactly what happened or if I think about who she would be now, that’s hard.”Could the work the foundation is doing now have saved Yeardley Love? It’s a haunting question with an answer steeped in hope.
“I’ve thought about that so many times,” said Sharon Love. “I have to say that, if Yeardley knew what we’re teaching other students now, it probably could have.”
It’s why for Love, Robinson, Hood and their employees and volunteers, the work continues. The goal remains as simple as it is vital – reach as many people as possible. Help keep them safe. Avoid tragedies like the one that gave rise to the foundation in the first place.
One Love is working more and more with younger age students, and building bridges to their parents. The foundation is pushing internationally, hoping to open an office in England in the coming year.
The effort won’t stop, not even for a day – not even for May 3.
Sharon Love will spend some time reflecting on the life her daughter might have lived, on everything her family has lost and on all the families facing similar tragedies.
Then she’ll go back to work.
“This is Yeardley’s story now,” said Sharon Love. “I’m thrilled and I know Yeardley would be thrilled that she’s helped so many people, but it is bittersweet.”
